Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives have released CCTV of the armed robbery of a post office in Riverview last year.
Detectives have released CCTV of the armed robbery of a post office in Riverview last year.
Crime

Police release images of post office robbery with tomahawk

Lachlan Mcivor
24th Sep 2020 6:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have released CCTV images of an armed robbery of an Ipswich post office last year as they continue to investigate.

At about 2.30pm on November 5, two people wearing masks arrived at the Riverview post office on Mitchell St in a stolen 2011 Ford Falcon ute.

A man entered the business and threatened the 45-year-old female attendant with a tomahawk and demanded money.

The pair fled the scene in the car with a sum of cash.

Two people wearing masks arrived at the Riverview post office on Mitchell St in a stolen 2011 Ford Falcon ute
Two people wearing masks arrived at the Riverview post office on Mitchell St in a stolen 2011 Ford Falcon ute

The man was wearing a black shirt around his head, a long-sleeved top with the number 29 on it, dark blue tracksuit pants and white shoes with red stripes on them.

He was also carrying a grey duffel bag.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

You can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP1902193125 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Amputation won’t hold back fearless local from next adventure

        Premium Content Amputation won’t hold back fearless local from next...

        News AFTER losing both her legs, a Chinchilla woman feared she would never be able to holiday. But a recent trip not far from home has given her the courage to see the...

        Outback blast: State targets truckies in $500k claim

        Premium Content Outback blast: State targets truckies in $500k claim

        News The owner of a road train involved in a fiery crash that triggered the largest...

        Chinchilla Archery club donation hits bullseye

        Premium Content Chinchilla Archery club donation hits bullseye

        News THE Chinchilla Archery Club has recived a much needed funding boost. FULL DETAILS:...

        FIRE BAN: Open fires to be prohibited in southwest

        FIRE BAN: Open fires to be prohibited in southwest

        News CURRENT and upcoming fire conditions have prompted Queensland Fire and Emergency...