Subscribe
Police recruit squad fast-tracked to boost resources

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 12:59 PM
THE current police recruit squad will graduate six weeks early to help ease pressure on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 59 recruit constables will graduate on April 17, with 30 cops heading to Alice Springs, 19 to Katherine and 10 to Tennant Creek.

An accelerated recruitment program of 30 police will commence mid-year.

The two-month intensive program will involve the recruitment of ­experienced police officers from interstate into the police force.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the Territory was facing unprecedented times, and it was vital police had all the support and resources they needed.

"The fast-tracking of this squad will see an additional 59 constables deployed across the Territory, bolstering the support in our regional areas," he said.

Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Nicole Manison said she was confident the recruit squad members would be adequately trained, despite having finished their course early.

"Our recruits have had the best training by our team at the Police College and they are ready to serve the Territory," she said.

