Police reassure community no cause for COVID-19 concern

POLICE have reassured the community there is no need to be concerned with Roma to experience an expected increase in people needing to go into mandatory quarantine.

Today, Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group confirmed a Victorian couple is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine in a Roma motel, which is under 24/7 police watch.

He said the community may see an increase in people needing to self-quarantine in Roma, especially on Friday when Queensland’s borders open fully, besides to those who have visited a COVID hotspot.

“This is as a result of changes to the Chief Health Officer border restrictions directing people entering Queensland and in certain cases, they will be required to enter into mandatory quarantine for a period of 14-days at a designated hotel at their own expense,” he said.

“Several quarantine hotels have been established throughout the state to accommodate anyone who has been directed into quarantine by a public health emergency officer – including one motel in Roma.”

He reiterated that the community has no need to be concerned.

“A co-ordinated response involving Queensland Health in Roma, police officers and other agencies have been developed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of any person in quarantine in Roma,” he said.

“As well as the community more broadly.

“This includes a full health screen of a quarantined person, regular telehealth screen of a quarantined person, regular telehealth contact by Queensland Health and security arrangements at the venue undertaken by police officers.

“I would like to reassure the community there is no cause for concern and appropriate processes are firmly in place to ensure there is no risk to the local community.

“And there will be no reduction in policing services as a result of the hotel security arrangements.”

