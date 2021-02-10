Police raid busts drug set-up inside Zilzie home

Eight cannabis plants and two grow tents with sophisticated equipment were found during a police raid at a Zilzie home.

William Lawrence Thompson, 41, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to multiple drugs possession charges as well as a production charge.

The court heard police executed a search warrant at Thompson's New Forest Rd residence at Zilzie on the afternoon of December 6.

Inside a spare room of the house, officers found two grow tents, along with five cannabis plants about 45cm tall, and two cannabis plants about 30cm high.

Police also seized a LED lighting system, exhausts, fans, and fertiliser used to produce cannabis.

They also found two jars in the house containing 10.5g of cannabis, and in Thompson's bedroom they uncovered drug utensils and another 15cm cannabis plant that was in the process of drying.

The court heard Thompson had a history of drug offending and his lawyer said Thompson was previously a heroin addict who had sought medical assistance for his drug problems.

The lawyer asked Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale to consider probation.

Ms Beckinsale noted Thompson had taken "significant steps" to address his drug issues.

She placed him on probation for 18 months with conditions including drug testing.

A conviction was recorded.

