Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Memorial for Barak Austral and Jhulio Sariago
Memorial for Barak Austral and Jhulio Sariago
Crime

Police questioned over drowning investigation

16th Jul 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A magistrate has questioned police over why it has taken so long to deliver a brief of evidence for a mother facing manslaughter charges over the drownings of her two young sons.

Leeann Eatts faces 14 charges, including two counts of manslaughter over the deaths of Jhulio Sariago, 3, and Barak Austral, 5, in the Ross River in February 2019.

 

Barak Austral, 5 with Jhulio Sariago, 3, died in the Ross River in February 2019.
Barak Austral, 5 with Jhulio Sariago, 3, died in the Ross River in February 2019.

 

More than a year later, police are yet to present a brief of evidence against Ms Eatts who is on bail.

Prosecutors asked for an adjournment on the brief at the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday, ABC reported.

They said it would take until mid-September to finalise and had been delayed because officers are analysing intercepted information and recordings.

Mother Leeann Eatts. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Mother Leeann Eatts. Picture: Alix Sweeney

 

Magistrate Ross Mack suggested the brief be fast-tracked.

"It seems to be inconsistent with appropriate and/or prompt investigation that you need to wait 14 months to then decide that you want an intercept transcribed," he said.

The matter was adjourned to Friday.

Originally published as Police questioned over drowning investigation

More Stories

Show More
crime drowning queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        premium_icon Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        Crime The 25-year-old woman said she knows she’s pregnant with a girl if she argues with her sister.

        Western Downs students to try virtual science challenge

        premium_icon Western Downs students to try virtual science challenge

        News YOUNG studentsare invited to participate in a two day science challenge.

        Car T-boned in Chinchilla

        premium_icon Car T-boned in Chinchilla

        News BREAKING: Two vehicles have been involved in an accident in Chinchilla causing...

        Dangerous driving on Warrego Hwy leads to loss of licence

        premium_icon Dangerous driving on Warrego Hwy leads to loss of licence

        News THE court heard how police spotted this man from a mile away by his reckless...