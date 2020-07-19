Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Leeanne Chrysilla Eatts, 48, has been charged over the deaths of her two sons.
Leeanne Chrysilla Eatts, 48, has been charged over the deaths of her two sons.
Crime

Police push for extra time to probe crucial evidence

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
19th Jul 2020 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have requested extra time to sift through 40 hours of correspondence for the case against a Townsville mother who has been charged over the deaths of her two sons.

Leeanne Chrysilla Eatts, 48, has been charged with 14 charges including two counts of manslaughter over the death of her sons Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, who were found drowned in the Ross River on February 26 last year.

Further charges include three counts of aggravated supply of dangerous drugs to a minor under 16 years and one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

The hearing today in the Townsville Magistrates Court was held over from Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Subarna Raut told the court the prosecution needed extra time to confirm the status of the telecommunications package.

"The reason for the delay is there are 40 hours of transcription that needs to be undertaken and once that has been transcribed under an expert hand the material will be used in relation to the drug trafficking offence," he said.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick told Magistrate Viviana Keegan that there would be a delay on the defence side once they received the brief of evidence.

Eatts was not required to appear in the court today.

The next mention is set for October 8.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southwest organisations get share of $5m funding

        premium_icon Southwest organisations get share of $5m funding

        News FULL LIST: Here’s the southwest organisations that will share in $5 million of drought support funding.

        Father of slain toddler was interrogated in jail

        premium_icon Father of slain toddler was interrogated in jail

        News KAYDENCE Mills’ father said his life was made a “living hell” while in jail, not...

        Chinchilla man on P’s loses licence for drink driving

        premium_icon Chinchilla man on P’s loses licence for drink driving

        News “Anyone with a brain in their head would realise that eight beers and two scotch...

        $400 MILLION: Massive boost for regional kids

        premium_icon $400 MILLION: Massive boost for regional kids

        News COUNTRY kids will have the same opportunities as those in the city as higher...