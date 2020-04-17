A TEENAGE boy has been charged by police while his female accomplice remains on the run after the pair fled from officers who feared for the safety of an elderly Ipswich resident.

Police received multiple calls for help in relation to a teenage boy and an unidentified female acting suspiciously in the Brassall area today.

Police located the pair inside an elderly resident's Vogel Rd home and entered the property with concern for the resident's safety.

As police approached the pair inside the home, the teen and the female ran from the property before neighbours made attempts to stop them.

According to police, in trying to get away, the teen boy kicked a neighbour's leg before escaping her.

The pair then ran from the scene before the dog squad was called in to search the surrounding area.

Police located the boy at the intersection of Hunter St and Rowan Drive, about 1km from the elderly resident's home.

It is alleged the boy violently resisted arrest and injured a female senior constable before he was taken into custody with the assistance of members of the public.

The 16-year-old boy will appear in Brisbane Children's Court on charges of entering a dwelling with intent, assaults occasioning bodily harm and obstructing a police officer.

The female remains on the run, with police urging anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131444

Originally published as Police officer injured in violent arrest