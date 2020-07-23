Menu
A man has been charged with serious assault of police after he set a pack of hunting dog on officers.
Crime

Police officer mauled by hunting dog during investigation

Michael Nolan
23rd Jul 2020 4:31 PM
A 50-YEAR-OLD man is in police custody after he set a pack of hunting dogs on police investigating a neighbourhood disturbance.

Officers arrived at the man's Weranga home, about 6.30am today.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man became aggressive and set several large hunting dogs on the officers.

"One of the dogs bit an officer on the bum," he said.

"A second officer has then fired their gun, killing the dog."

Police eventually subdued the man whereupon he complained he was having a medical episode."

The spokesman said police took the man to the Dalby Hospital where he was cleared of any medical issues.

"He is now in the Dalby watch house, charged with three counts of serious assault of police and will appear in the Magistrates Court in the morning," he said.

An internal police investigation will review the use of force.

"A report is filled out whenever an officer fires their weapon, whether at an offender, a dog or to euthanise stock injured by the roadside," the spokesman said.

"Any use of force is over viewed by the regional senior management."

The injured police officer is recovering.

 

