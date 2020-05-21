Menu
Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

POLICE: Main cause of break-ins revealed

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
21st May 2020 3:07 PM
A MAN has had his wallet stolen in Chinchilla after failing to lock his car on Wednesday night.

Matthew Sommer-Ball posted about the incident on Facebook on Thursday.

He said the car was parked in a locked garage, but the car itself was unlocked.

Acting Sergeant Vincent Bradley from the Chinchilla police station said police were investigating the incident at the Sheridan St property.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” he said.

“We’re still not sure where the point of entry is.

“We just encourage members of the public that their items are secured and their houses and vehicles are locked.”

Acting Sgt Bradley said many break-ins were caused by people not locking their houses and cars properly.

“It’s an ongoing problem that we have in Chinchilla” he said.

“The vast majority of these offences are committed when offenders have easy access to houses and vehicles.”

More to come...

