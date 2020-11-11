Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The unregistered car on Power Road went over the lip of the concrete culvert on Saturday and police are calling for information from the public.
The unregistered car on Power Road went over the lip of the concrete culvert on Saturday and police are calling for information from the public.
News

Police look for two men following Southside crash

Shelley Strachan
11th Nov 2020 9:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GYMPIE police are looking for information from the public into the crashed car that went backwards over a steep concrete culvert on Power Road, just before the Mary Valley Highway intersection.

Ex-Stirling Homes owners levels assault allegation in court

The unregistered car has sat there covered in police tape since Saturday, November 6, when the accident occurred.

letterspromo

HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Gympie childcare centres compare

Officer in charge of the Gympie Police Station Gregg Davey said the incident was called in to police as a single vehicle accident and two men were seen getting out of the vehicle, collecting some property out of the boot and then getting picked up by a white Toyota Prado, which was last seen heading outbound on the Mary Valley Highway.

The car on Power Road has somehow gone over the lip of the concrete culvert backwards.
The car on Power Road has somehow gone over the lip of the concrete culvert backwards.

"We are currently following up inquiries with the last registered owner," Senior Sergeant Davey said.

"If anyone witnessed or has knowledge of the incident or persons in the car we would be pleased to hear from them."

You can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

gympie crashes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and Queensland have been rescued

        Woman in court for punching in boyfriend’s windscreen

        Premium Content Woman in court for punching in boyfriend’s windscreen

        News DRAMATIC scenes unfolded on the streets of Chinchilla, as a woman leapt onto her...

        Mountain of evidence gathered in Chinchilla toddler murder case

        Premium Content Mountain of evidence gathered in Chinchilla toddler murder...

        Crime TWO people charged with the torture and murder of Chinchilla toddler Kaydence Mills...