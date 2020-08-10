Police issue fines to southwest border declaration liars

POLICE have issued infringement notices to four people at two southwest Queensland borders for lying on their declaration form.

Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group said police manning the crossing at Hebel and Mungindi saw a significant influx of travellers entering Queensland on Friday prior to the state’s borders closing at 1am on Saturday.

“We had additional staff allocated to manage the situation,” he said.

“Police issued infringements to four people at Hebel and Mungindi on Friday for false information on their entry declarations.”

Due to the influx of travellers, police had to set up a second mandatory quarantine motel in Roma.

Twenty-four people have now been ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine in Roma motels.

“From Saturday we have seen a significant reduction in the number of vehicles travelling through our check points, with the majority being exempt persons form the border zone about Mungindi and Hebel and we were able to transition back to our usual operational posture which is scalable as required,” Insp Vine said.

“Western Queensland remains COVID-19 free.”