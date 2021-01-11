Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police investigating following death of seven-week-old in Palm Beach residence
Police investigating following death of seven-week-old in Palm Beach residence
News

Police investigating after infant’s death

by Elise Williams
11th Jan 2021 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the death of a baby at a Gold Coast home last night, while there remains no obvious cause of death.

The seven-week-old was declared deceased around 9:30pm Sunday at a Palm Beach unit complex.

The baby was dead on the arrival of both police and paramedics to the Brooke Ave home.

It's understood the baby's mother was home at the time of the tragic incident.

Both the youngster's parents were last night assisting police with their inquiries, however the cause of the baby's death remains undetermined.

Police are treating this incident as non suspicious, while they await the results of a post-mortem.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police investigating after infant's death

More Stories

gold coast infant death investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Star missing from SATC reboot

      Star missing from SATC reboot
      • 11th Jan 2021 10:34 AM

      Top Stories

        Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        Premium Content Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        News Council has partnered with SwimFit to deliver a series of family fun days at pools across the region. Here’s when and where:

        Women’s mobile health clinic set to hit regional towns

        Premium Content Women’s mobile health clinic set to hit regional towns

        News Here’s when you can expect the free Darling Downs Health women’s mobile clinic to...

        Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must...

        News FREE STORY: Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from January 2, must isolate...

        Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        Premium Content Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        News UPDATED: Here’s a list of roadways that are currently affected by floodwaters in...