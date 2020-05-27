Menu
Police investigate alleged gaming fraud

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
27th May 2020 1:13 PM
AN INVESTIGATION into an alleged incident of fraud could spell ‘game over’ for one perpetrator.

Chinchilla police sergeant Andrew Irvine said the alleged fraud occured west of Chinchilla at the locality of Baking Board which involved the alleged offender making a purchases on someone else’s gaming account, using the victims’ credit card without their permission.

“The offenders gained access to the victim’s son’s gaming account,” he said.

The incident was reported on May 25 and the matter is still under investigation.

