CAR CHASE: It is understood three teens rammed the stolen car into another vehicle in Maryborough. Pic: Supplied.
News

Police in highway pursuit of teens in stolen car

Peta McEachern
11th Feb 2020 12:12 PM
POLICE are on the hunt for three teenagers after a pursuit along the Warrego Hwy in a stolen silver Volkswagen hatchback.

It is understood the car was pursued between Dalby and Chinchilla about 11.30am when police officers were told to stand down from the chase.

The vehicle was last spotted in Chinchilla on Wood St and was seen exceeding the speed limit in town.

The offenders are believed to have rammed the stolen car into another vehicle about 350km away in Maryborough about 6am.

Later in the morning it is alleged the offenders also stole fuel in a service station drive off at Murgon.

More to come…

