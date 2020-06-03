Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A cunning lawyer has won the freedom of a man accused of impersonating a police officer with a replica badge wired into his wallet on a legal error.
A cunning lawyer has won the freedom of a man accused of impersonating a police officer with a replica badge wired into his wallet on a legal error.
Crime

'Fake cop' gets off on a technical error

by AMBER WILSON
3rd Jun 2020 8:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly pretended to be a Tasmania Police officer - with a replica badge wired into his wallet - has walked free from court after a legal error.

Richard Norman Smith was charged with the crime of impersonating a police officer by carrying a badge resembling a police issue warrant card at Pontville during May 2016.

But when the matter came before the Hobart Magistrates Court earlier this year, defence lawyer Fabiano Cangelosi said the complaint should be struck out as it omitted an essential element of the crime.

Prosecutors tried to then amend the charge, but Magistrate Chris Webster said that could not be done - because the time period for laying or amending the charge had already expired.

In a newly-released decision, Mr Webster said the charge stipulated Mr Smith was not a police officer and that he carried the badge without lawful excuse.

He agree with Mr Cangelosi's argument the police complaint omitted an essential element - that the badge was carried without "the approval of the commissioner".

In dismissing the charge, Mr Webster said the charge Mr Smith faced was not an offence known to law, and it was now "incapable of amendment" "There is no offence of having in one's possession a police badge without lawful excuse. The offence is that of having a police badge in one's possession without lawful excuse or the approval of the Commissioner," he said.

Originally published as Police impersonator gets off on a legal error

crime police richard norman smith

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        premium_icon $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        News Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced extra flights from Brisbane to key tourism hotspots within the state have been added to schedules.

        Miles man’s tragedies leads to love of culture

        premium_icon Miles man’s tragedies leads to love of culture

        News Miles artist Greg Locke has suffered much loss in his life. But it has lead him to...

        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News Some of the almost 100 people killed on Queensland roads in 2020

        -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        premium_icon -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        Weather Parts of state wake up to coldest morning of the year so far