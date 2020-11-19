Menu
The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigations into a double-fatal crash near Moranbah at Wednesday. Picture: Tara Miko
Police identify men from horror highway crash near Moranbah

Laura Thomas
19th Nov 2020 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:20 AM
TWO men who died at the scene of a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah were from southern Queensland, police have confirmed.

A 61 year old was from The Gap and the 39 year old from Morayfield died at the scene of the crash on Wednesday.

The men were travelling in separate vehicles.

Preliminary information indicated a B-double and two utes collided on the Peak Downs Highway about 1.30pm.

The truck driver, a 32 year old man, was flown to Mackay Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 

 

RACQ CQ Rescue reported the male driver of the truck was trapped inside the B-double before firefighters freed him and he was taken to Moranbah Hospital.

The rescue service then flew him to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with serious cuts and injuries to his legs.

The Peak Downs Highway was closed from about 2pm on Wednesday to 2am on Thursday.

Anyone with dashcam or further information is urged to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

