Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mackay police have responded to reports of a pervert at a popular park on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Mackay police have responded to reports of a pervert at a popular park on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Crime

Police hunt man after reports he exposed himself to 8yo girl

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 8:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have been searching for a scruffy-looking bearded man after reports he followed an eight-year-old girl into a toilet block and exposed himself at a popular Mackay park.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said they received two calls on Thursday afternoon about the suspicious behaviour at Mackay Botanic Gardens.

The man, described as being about 165cm tall and in his mid 40s to 50s with medium to long grey hair, also reportedly approached a mother and her daughter along a footpath.

More stories:

'F*** the court': Man's vile tirade against former partner

PHOTOS: Aussie Family BBQ brings Mackay community together

It is understood he was wearing a black shirt and cream-coloured pants at the time of both incidents.

The QPS spokeswoman said no official complaint was made to police but they attended the park to carry out "extensive patrols".

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

No person of interest was found.

If you have information, phone PoliceLink on 131444.

mackay botanic gardens mackay crime mackay police districts
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Child armed with blade attacks Chinchilla businessman

        Premium Content VIDEO: Child armed with blade attacks Chinchilla businessman

        News A shocking video shows the moment mayhem broke out on the streets of Chinchilla, when a child armed with scissors caused fear. WATCH HERE.

        FUTURE LEADERS: Miles students top state’s ATAR results

        Premium Content FUTURE LEADERS: Miles students top state’s ATAR results

        Education Miles graduating class of 2020 ranked as some of Queensland’s brightest students...

        Councillors reject community and staff restructure feedback

        Premium Content Councillors reject community and staff restructure feedback

        News Despite community and staff feedback for the restructure, the majority of Maranoa...

        CCCI Chinchilla welcomes three new board members

        Premium Content CCCI Chinchilla welcomes three new board members

        Business Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc nominated three new board members...