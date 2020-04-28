Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOOK OUT: Police urge anyone who sees the white Holden Commodore or Gympie man Luke Watts to contact police immediately.
LOOK OUT: Police urge anyone who sees the white Holden Commodore or Gympie man Luke Watts to contact police immediately.
News

Police hunt for Gympie man after armed robbery

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
28th Apr 2020 11:31 AM

POLICE are hunting for a 35-year-old Gympie man who is wanted for questioning over an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday night.

Just before midnight on April 26, a man produced a firearm and stole a vehicle on Everson Road in Gympie, police say. 

Police have identified Luke Watts, 35, as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation. Photo: Police Media
Police have identified Luke Watts, 35, as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation. Photo: Police Media

Police have identified Luke Watts (pictured above) as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who knows where Luke Watts may be or has seen a white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW is asked to make contact with police.

If you have seen this white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW, contact with police. Photo: Police Media
If you have seen this white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW, contact with police. Photo: Police Media

Members of the public are urged not to approach him but to contact police immediately on Triple Zero (000).

armed robbery gympie-crime gympie police gympie wanted wanted for questioning
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        3 south west residents slapped with $1,300 fine on drive

        premium_icon 3 south west residents slapped with $1,300 fine on drive

        News THREE more $1,334 infringements have been issued in the south west after people in a car who had been previously warned were intercepted again by police.

        Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        premium_icon Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk concedes COVID-19 hiccups after Newspoll result

        CRIME WRAP: Charleville man charged with serious assault

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Charleville man charged with serious assault

        News FIND out all the crimes that happened in Charleville this fortnight.

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has had no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours