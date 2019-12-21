Man arrested after 'shots fired' at police
A MAN is in custody after police officers were allegedly fired on near Gympie yesterday.
Police responding to a disturbance at a house said they were called to an Anderleigh Rd property about 2am.
"A man armed with a firearm shot at police as they arrived, before fleeing into bushland," police said in a statement.
"No one was injured as a result.
"Initial investigations suggest the armed man has then approached a property via Fosters Lane at Gunalda and produced a firearm.
"He demanded a resident's silver 2003 Mazda3 sedan, before crashing it."
A crime scene was established about 8.20am, and a suspect was located last night.
He is expected to be charged with numerous offences later today.