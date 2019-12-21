Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A shooting has occured at Arundel overnight.
A shooting has occured at Arundel overnight.
Crime

Man arrested after 'shots fired' at police

by Patrick Billings & Thomas Chamberlin
21st Dec 2019 2:58 PM | Updated: 22nd Dec 2019 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in custody after police officers were allegedly fired on near Gympie yesterday.

Police responding to a disturbance at a house said they were called to an Anderleigh Rd property about 2am.

"A man armed with a firearm shot at police as they arrived, before fleeing into bushland," police said in a statement.

"No one was injured as a result.

"Initial investigations suggest the armed man has then approached a property via Fosters Lane at Gunalda and produced a firearm.

"He demanded a resident's silver 2003 Mazda3 sedan, before crashing it."

A crime scene was established about 8.20am, and a suspect was located last night.

He is expected to be charged with numerous offences later today.

More Stories

Show More
crime crime spree editors picks gunman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lions Christmas light show a roaring success

        Lions Christmas light show a roaring success

        News Opening night 1500 people attended the Lions Christmas light and there’s still time for you to visit with grand finale night being held on Saturday.

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        ‘Our superhero’: Family says goodbye to teen after death

        premium_icon ‘Our superhero’: Family says goodbye to teen after death

        News The family of a 15-year-old boy who tragically died last week have said their...

        MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        premium_icon MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        News 'It has escalated, we didn't anticipate this'