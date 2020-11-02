Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police guard unit after young family’s fire nightmare

by Judith Kerr
2nd Nov 2020 9:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A police guard is standing outside a Logan Central house gutted by fire last night.

MAN DIES IN WOODRIDGE FIRE

FAMILY MOURNS MAN AFTER HOUSE FIRE

Police tape is cordoning off the area, where a young family was evacuated after the fire broke out just after 6pm.

A police guard outside the burned unit at Kingston.
A police guard outside the burned unit at Kingston.

 

 

 

 

The units in Mayes Ave, Kingston, where a fire gutted a house last night.
The units in Mayes Ave, Kingston, where a fire gutted a house last night.

 

The young family, including a baby, is being helped by the Logan House Fire Support Network.

Police are still investigating in an effort to determine the cause.

 

 

Police at the unit this morning.
Police at the unit this morning.

An adjoining unit has minor damage and those occupants were spending the night in other accommodation.

It took fire officers more than an hour to bring the fire under control but no one was injured.

 

Originally published as Police guard unit after young family's fire nightmare

More Stories

brisbane fire young family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Diverse talent of regional artists on show for cultural night of nights

        Premium Content Diverse talent of regional artists on show for cultural night...

        Council News WESTERN Downs residents are encouraged to relish in the region’s most creative talents for the Regional Artists’ Exhibition opening next month.

        The race for Callide, as it happened

        Premium Content The race for Callide, as it happened

        News STAY up to date with the Callide election as the results roll in.

        Maranoa veterans and organisations up for top workplace awards

        Premium Content Maranoa veterans and organisations up for top workplace...

        News VETERAN organisations and returned serviceman in the federal electorate of Maranoa...

        Callide hopefuls share community feedback from voters

        Premium Content Callide hopefuls share community feedback from voters

        News THREE Callide hopefuls share their prospects of winning and the feedback they’ve...