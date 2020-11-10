Menu
CHARGED: Robyn Madella Latoya Himstedt was due to front Chinchilla court for her drunken behaviour, although decided not to show up for her day of in court. Pic: Kate McComack
News

Police forced to arrest drunk woman in Miles

Peta McEachern
10th Nov 2020 2:23 PM
UNABLE to walk, a drunk woman decided to sit on the stoop of a Miles address before she proceeded to yell, and play loud music at 11pm.

Due to her actions, Robyn Madella Latoya Himstedt was charged with public nuisance, although when her time in court rolled around on Thursday, October 10 – she was nowhere to be found.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady applied to move ahead with the case despite Himstedt’s absence, and was successful.

Sergeant Brady told the Chinchilla Magistrates Court that police officers received a call about a significantly drunk woman causing public nuisance on Centenary Ave.

Sergeant Brady said after police arrived, Himstedt ended up finding her feet, and had walked away from the officers, yelling,“suck my d—k, you c—nts”.

“Due to her intoxication and behaviour she was subsequently arrested,” he said.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop slapped Himstedt with a $400 fine, and gave her the benefit of not recording a conviction.

