News

Police fear for safety of missing mum, 2yo

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Feb 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:42 PM
POLICE are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate 29-year-old Browns Plains woman Brogan Almat and her two-year-old child.

The duo was last seen on Bell Street, leaving Ipswich train station at around 1.30pm on Friday.

It is believed they are possibly with a man and another woman.

Police and family hold concern for their safety and wellbeing as Brogan has not been in contact.

Brogan is described as Aboriginal, approximately 160cms tall with black hair.

The two-year-old girl is described as Aboriginal with curly brown hair.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the current whereabouts of both, is are asked to immediately call Triple 0.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100328767 within the online suspicious activity form.

Ipswich Queensland Times

