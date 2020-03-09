Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police dig for clues linked to missing Qld woman

by PATRICK BILLINGS
9th Mar 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES have started digging for items connected to the alleged homicide of a Hervey Bay woman.

This morning police began excavating an area in Maryborough on the Fraser Coast.

 

 

Hervey Bay’s Shae Francis.
Hervey Bay’s Shae Francis.

 

 

"Further information has been received by police suggesting there are items at the Ariadne Street site that could assist with further investigations of Shae Francis' disappearance," a Queensland Police Service statement said.

 

Victorian man Jason Cooper has been extradited over the death of Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis.
Victorian man Jason Cooper has been extradited over the death of Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis.

 

Cooper has also been charged with misconduct with a corpse by interfering and one count of stealing.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shae or her disappearance to contact police.

editors picks police excavation shae francis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        premium_icon World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        News Chris Postle on why he brought his exhibition to the country.

        COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        premium_icon COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        News From offenders involved in a $25k alcohol theft operation, to drunken brawls...

        90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        premium_icon 90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        News Check out the action from the Memorial 9s day held yesterday at Gallas Fox Park.

        80+ photos from this year’s Tara Show

        premium_icon 80+ photos from this year’s Tara Show

        News See all the friendly faces and actions from this year’s Tara Show plus read all the...