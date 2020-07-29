Police describe horrific scene of fatal crash

Police and emergency services look over the burned out wreckage of a car where the driver died after it hit a tree and caught fire west of Iluka. Photo: Adam Hourigan

THE head of Grafton Police Station has described scenes at a fatal single-vehicle crash on Iluka Road on Wednesday afternoon as "horrific" for emergency services and witnesses.

The car was driving west on Iluka Road at Freshwater when it left the road and collided with a tree.

Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said numerous witnesses described the car as driving at excessive speed and erratically before the collision.

"It's collided heavily with a tree and on impact it's burst into flames," Insp Reid said.

"Emergency services attended and on extinguishing the blaze an occupant has been found deceased.

"At this stage we're unable to identify the occupant and the vehicle itself."

Insp Reid said witnesses reported hearing explosions, showing the significant impact of the car into the tree.

"The vehicle has sustained heavy damage as well as the blaze incinerating the occupant," she said.

"It's a horrific scene for emergency services and witnesses who stopped to try and render assistance.

"Part of our investigation is to identify the car and identify the driver."

Insp Reid could describe the car at this stage as a red sedan and forensic officers were working to process the scene so further identification could be made.

She said conditions were sunny and fine at the time of the incident, and said they were looking for anyone who may have had dashcam footage of the car on Iluka Road at any time to come forward.

"We do have some witnesses who indicated the vehicle was fishtailing," she said.

Insp Reid said the incident was a tragic one for the area, and any death was one too many for the roads.

"We'll investigate what happened … but encourage drivers when the weather is good to take care and drive to your limits and drive safely," she said.

"We want everyone home to their families. This year's been tough enough as it is so please take care on the roads."