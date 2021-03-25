Menu
COURT DATE: Ex- CCCI event co-ordinator, Gaye Kathleen Smith. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Police delay in ex-CCCI worker’s alleged fraud case

Peta McEachern
25th Mar 2021 1:07 PM
Former employee of the Chinchilla Chamber and Commerce Inc, Gaye Kathleen Smith, had her alleged major fraud case mentioned in court.

The mother is alleged to have fraudulently obtained between $30,000 and $100,000 from the community organisation, which was picked up by the CCCI when they reviewed the books in early 2020.

Police prosecutor Derrick Brady told the court the arresting officer had been on extended leave and requested a longer period of adjournment until the 22nd of April 2021.

Defence lawyer Jessica Hine told the court she had no issue with the police prosecutor’s submission.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop set the matter aside for a committal mention in April, enlarged Ms Smiths bail, and again excused her appearance at the next sitting.

On Thursday, March 25, the Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Ms Smith is alleged to have committed the following offences:

  • One charge of fraud, dishonestly obtaining property from another employee, at the value of over $30,000, but less than $100,000.
  • 32 charges of stealing by clerks or servants.
  • 31 charges of fraudulently falsifying or destroying records.
  • One charge of money laundering.
