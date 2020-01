Police have confirmed a 16 year old boy involved in a traffic accident at Bowenville on Sunday has passed away.

THIS morning a 16-year-old Darling Downs boy critically injured in a traffic incident at Bowenville on January 12 has died in hospital.

At around 12.20am on the 12th the boy fell from the tray of a utility being driven by a 20-year-old Centenary Heights man in the Bowenville Reserve.

The boy sustained life-threatening head injuries and was transported to Toowoomba Hospital.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.