Police charge alleged ‘pervert in the bushes’

A FATHER has claimed a "pervert in the bushes" was caught exposing himself and performing a sex act near a seven-year-old girl showering after a swim at Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Police have since charged a 29-year-old man.

The Byron Bay dad took to Facebook yesterday afternoon to warn others about an alleged incident at Clarkes Beach, posting a "creep alert".

He said the girl was "having a shower after a swim" before midday and there was a "pervert in (the) bushes doing creep stuff".

"Be Aware. Don't leave small kids on their own anytime," he said.

The father provided an update several hours later and said a man had been arrested.

NSW Police confirmed a 29-year-old man was taken into custody, charged and granted bail.

"Just after 9.30am (Tuesday) officers from Tweed Byron Police District received reports a man was inappropriately touching and exposing himself in a bush adjacent to Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay," a spokeswoman said.

"A short time later, police attended the location about 10.30am and arrested a 29-year-old man nearby. He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with wilful and obscene exposure in/near public place/school."

Police have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man. Picture: Jason O'Brien

The 29-year-old man was granted conditional bail to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on February 3.

Commenters from Northern NSW responded to the father's post, reporting similar encounters.

"Oh no! (Someone) did the same to me at about 9.30am. I reported also," a woman alleged.

Another woman claimed: "Someone also said their (sic) was a guy masturbating on the track at Clarkes, police were informed".

Others claimed there had been a spate of wilful and obscene exposure incidents at the beach in recent times.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



