Police charge 545 with car theft, burglary and robbery

POLICE have charged 545 people with a variety of offences as part of Operation Sierra Window - an on-going proactive operation targeting property crime in the Southern Region.

The focus of the operation, which commenced earlier this month, is aimed at disrupting crime and enhancing community safety, with a continued focus on domestic violence related offences.

The operation has resulted in 89 people charged with 112 car theft offences, 85 charged with 196 burglary offences and 15 charged with 16 robbery offences.

A further 191 people were charged with 348 breaches of bail, 165 people were charged with 238 breaches of domestic violence order offences and 189 people were arrested on return-to-prison warrants.

Southern Regional Crime Coordinator Detective Acting Superintendent Matt Kelly said the rolling operation focused on high-risk offenders in our communities who cause significant harm.

"By proactively targeting high-risk offenders who are currently wanted on warrants, subject of court-imposed conditions or commit domestic violence offences, we will disrupt their criminal activities and we make no apologies for ensuring the safety of everyone in our community," he said.

"Valuable information provided by members of the public has assisted police in the success to disrupt and dismantle property and person crime across the Southern Region.

"We encourage anyone in the community who has any information with respect to criminal behaviour to continue to come forward."

Police are appealing to members of the public to be mindful of their personal safety and be vigilant in securing property, and to report any suspicious behaviour in their community.

If you know anything of value to a police investigation phone PoliceLink on 131 444.