Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 21-year-old South Burnett woman is facing manslaughter charges after the shock death of a seven-month-old Murgon infant.
A 21-year-old South Burnett woman is facing manslaughter charges after the shock death of a seven-month-old Murgon infant.
Crime

Police charge 21-year-old over sudden death of Murgon infant

Tristan Evert
11th Feb 2021 3:45 PM | Updated: 12th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detectives have charged a 21-year-old woman with manslaughter following investigations into the death of a seven-month-old baby girl in Murgon last week.

Around 9.30am on February 5, emergency services were called to a residence where CPR had already commenced on the baby girl after she was found unresponsive.

The baby girl was transported to hospital where she died a short time later.

The 21-year-old, who was known to the baby, was refused police bail and will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court tomorrow, February 12.

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Premium Content Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Crime One third of restorative justice conferences – designed to bring young offenders face-to face with their victims – have been abandoned over the past three years.

        Court overturns Maranoa Council’s refusal of CSG waste facility

        Premium Content Court overturns Maranoa Council’s refusal of CSG waste...

        News A controversial waste facility in the Maranoa is one step closer to proceeding...

        Man jailed after brutal bashing of a Western Downs pub manager

        Premium Content Man jailed after brutal bashing of a Western Downs pub...

        News The man kicked a pub manager in the head while he was laying on the ground in a...

        REVEALED: Queensland’s top 20 causes of death

        Premium Content REVEALED: Queensland’s top 20 causes of death

        Health Queensland’s leading causes of death have been revealed