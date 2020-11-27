Police catch dad dumping suspicious case in bushland

WHEN Jamie Richard Bowden drove along a backroad into bushland at 8.45pm, police became suspicious and began to follow, it was when they saw him dump a large black case into the scrub when they activated their sirens and lights.

Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard on Thursday, November 26, that police found uncovered a 22-50 calibre Weatherby Vanguard centre-fire rifle, and 50 rounds of ammunition inside the black case.

Police prosecutor senior constable Tahana recounted in court that when officers questioned the Bowden, he told the officer he had found the weapon.

The court heard police then searched the car and found glass pipes, cone pieces, 7.4 grams of marijuana in a clip seal bag, in another bag 2.9 grams, and a small container of tobacco that had cannabis mixed in it.

Senior constable Tahana said Bowden came clean and told police the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to him.

Bowden pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a category A weapon, possessing ammunition, possessing drugs, possessing a pipe, and possession of stolen goods in relation to a drive off.

Defence lawyer Jessica Hine said the 39-year-old father of three has a long history of work as a steel fabrication engineer, although had been taking time off to care for his children.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop expressed her concerns that Bowden was before the court on a weapons charge as the dad had been previously charged with going armed as to cause fear in 2017 – and convicted of drug charges in June this year.

Magistrate Mossop placed Bowden on 12 months’ probation, which would include drug rehabilitation.

A conviction was recorded.