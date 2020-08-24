Police catch couple sneaking across border on foot

POLICE have fined two friends $4003 each after they were caught red-handed sneaking into Queensland on foot.

Senior Sergeant Richard Macintosh said the woman had travelled from Sydney and was turned back after she attempted to cross into Queensland at Goondiwindi on Friday night.

Rather than give up, Sgt Macintosh said the woman phoned a mate who picked her up as she walked across the border, a few kilometres from the main Goondiwindi checkpoint.

Police were suspicious that she may attempt to cross illegally, and they intercepted her only a few metres from the border.

The 51-year-old woman and her 56-year-old male accomplice, both from Goondiwindi, were issued fines for violations of the Chief Health Officer directions.

