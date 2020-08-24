Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police catch couple sneaking across border on foot

Michael Nolan
24th Aug 2020 9:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

POLICE have fined two friends $4003 each after they were caught red-handed sneaking into Queensland on foot.

Senior Sergeant Richard Macintosh said the woman had travelled from Sydney and was turned back after she attempted to cross into Queensland at Goondiwindi on Friday night.

Rather than give up, Sgt Macintosh said the woman phoned a mate who picked her up as she walked across the border, a few kilometres from the main Goondiwindi checkpoint.

Police were suspicious that she may attempt to cross illegally, and they intercepted her only a few metres from the border.

The 51-year-old woman and her 56-year-old male accomplice, both from Goondiwindi, were issued fines for violations of the Chief Health Officer directions.

MORE STORIES:

Alleged car thief caught sneaking across the border

Driver stung $4003 for giving false info at the border

Everything you need to know about the new border pass

covid-19 false declaration fines goondiwindi police queensland border restrictions toowoomba coronoavirus toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs father and drug dealer escapes jail time

        Premium Content Western Downs father and drug dealer escapes jail time

        Crime THE father-of-four dealt drugs for five years before being caught by police in a drug raid.

        Female led business set to put Chinchilla on the map

        Premium Content Female led business set to put Chinchilla on the map

        News SUCCESSFUL businesswoman is set to put Chinchilla on the map.

        EVERY SUBURB: How many pets your area has adopted

        Premium Content EVERY SUBURB: How many pets your area has adopted

        Pets & Animals How does your suburb compare when it comes to adopting pets

        New picnic spot in Kogan for Western Downs families

        Premium Content New picnic spot in Kogan for Western Downs families

        News PIONEER Park is set to become Kogan’s picnic hotspot.