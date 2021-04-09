Police called to Meg’s mansion nine times

Police have been called to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $19 million US mansion nine times in as many months, official figures reveal.

Officers responded to calls listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes since they moved to Montecito, California, with one-year-old Archie in July last year, The Sun reports.

The data, obtained under Freedom of Information laws, was released after the couple shared their security fears in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office were called four times in July last year after Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito from Los Angeles.

They had had been temporarily living in LA since leaving Canada at the start of the pandemic.

One call is listed as a phone request while the others are labelled "alarm activations" and all occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Officers have responded to nine calls listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito, California, in July last year. Picture: CBS

RELATED: William ends key friendship over Harry

An August request is listed as "Misc Priority Incdnt", while there was a further alarm in November.

At 4.13pm on Christmas Eve, sheriff's deputies were called to the property after a man was alleged to have trespassed.

Officers returned to the mansion on Boxing Day at 2.54pm for a call listed under "Property Crimes".

Nickolas Brooks, 37, was booked in to jail on a misdemeanour trespassing charge and later released, the sheriff's office said.

He was tracked down by The Sun, and admitted he may have been "high" when he was caught at their home on December 26.

Meghan and Prince Harry showed off their chicken coop in a clip during their Oprah interview, in which they revealed they had security concerns. Picture: Screengrab

RELATED: Major blow for Charles's royal future

The most recent call was at 2.21am on February 16 this year and is listed as an alarm activation.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office declined to provide further details about the calls.

The couple's security arrangements hit the headlines following the interview with chat show host Winfrey in March.

The Duchess, who is pregnant with a daughter, said she sent letters pleading with Harry's family not to take away his personal protection officers, warning he was facing death threats.

Meghan on a beach with the couple’s son Archie, one. Picture: CBS

RELATED: Inside Meghan and Harry's California mansion

The Duke said he never thought he would have his UK taxpayer-funded security detail removed upon deciding to step back from royal duties.

He said: "I was born into this position. I inherited the risk. So that was a shock to me."

Explaining his decision to leave Canada for the US during the early days of the pandemic, Harry said: "The biggest concern was while we were in Canada, in someone else's house, I then got told, short notice, that security was going to be removed.

"So suddenly it dawned on me - 'Hang on a second, the borders could be closed, we're going to have our security removed, who knows how long lockdown is going to be, the world knows where we are, it's not safe, it's not secure, we probably need to get out of here'."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is published here with permission.

Originally published as Police called to Meg's mansion nine times