Police called to deal with half-naked, drug driver in Miles

DAY IN COURT: Brendan James Willett pleaded guilty to three charges at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 23. Pic: Supplied

HALF-naked and hardly able to walk, that’s the condition police officers found Brendan James Willett in when they were called to a traffic incident.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 23 that on April 2, at 7.55am, Miles police were called to a serious traffic incident.

“(They were told) there was a drug affected person sitting in a brown Holden station wagon,” snr const Tahana said.

“They located the defendant with no shirt on standing next to the vehicle.

“He was slurring his words and he seemed confused, rambling incoherently when he was spoken to.”

Snr const Tahana said Willett was also having trouble standing on his feet, as he kept swaying back and forth while talking to police.

“At first he stated someone else had driven the vehicle to where it was parked, he later made admissions to driving,” she said.

“He was required to provide a specimen of breath which returned a negative result.

“Due to the defendants (behaviour) police believed him to be under the influence of drug, where he was subsequently arrested and taken to the Miles Police station and a blood specimen was retained.

“That specimen was layer analysed… and a certificate was retuned indicating methamphetamine of a level of 0.05 micrograms per litre of blood.”

Willett pleaded guilty to three charges, driving under to influence of a drug, driving on his learners unaccompanied, and failure to display L plates.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Willett $600, and suspended his licence for six months.

A conviction was recorded.