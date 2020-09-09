Police called to Chinchilla pub to deal with unruly patron

COURT DATE: Chinchilla police were called to Club Hotel to deal with an unruly patron. Pic Supplied

POLICE were once again called to the Chinchilla Club Hotel to deal with a defiant patron who refused to leave the pub.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said just before midnight on Monday, September 1, police were called to deal with a man in his 40s.

“At approximately 11.45pm, a male person… disobeyed a move on direction from the Club Hotel Chinchilla,” he said.

The spokesman said the man will have to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court for his actions, as he was issued with a notice to appear.