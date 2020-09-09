Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT DATE: Chinchilla police were called to Club Hotel to deal with an unruly patron. Pic Supplied
COURT DATE: Chinchilla police were called to Club Hotel to deal with an unruly patron. Pic Supplied
News

Police called to Chinchilla pub to deal with unruly patron

Peta McEachern
9th Sep 2020 11:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE were once again called to the Chinchilla Club Hotel to deal with a defiant patron who refused to leave the pub.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said just before midnight on Monday, September 1, police were called to deal with a man in his 40s.

“At approximately 11.45pm, a male person… disobeyed a move on direction from the Club Hotel Chinchilla,” he said.

The spokesman said the man will have to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court for his actions, as he was issued with a notice to appear.

cherbourg magistrates court chinchilla community chinchilla police clun hotel chinchilla drunk and disorderly

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla’s brightest become medical professionals for a day

        Premium Content Chinchilla’s brightest become medical professionals for a...

        News STUDENTS at Chinchilla State High School participated in a program teaching them the ins and outs of life as a medical professional.

        Woman hiding drugs, weapons, gives police fake name

        Premium Content Woman hiding drugs, weapons, gives police fake name

        News AFTER a BMW driver gave Chinchilla police a fake name – it ended very badly for...

        Police busts: Drink drivers, speedsters, and unlicensed drivers

        Premium Content Police busts: Drink drivers, speedsters, and unlicensed...

        News DANGEROUS road users continue to be pulled up by Chinchilla police for their...

        Elderly citizens left disheartened by Home Assist Secure grant

        Premium Content Elderly citizens left disheartened by Home Assist Secure...

        News LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Member for Callide, Colin Boyce says the Premier has failed...