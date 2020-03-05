Menu
INFORMATION NEED: Police are appealing for witnesses or dam cam footage after Miles crash.
Police call for witnesses after serious motor cycle crash

Zoe Bell
5th Mar 2020 5:42 PM
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam vision following a serious motorcycle crash in Miles on Saturday, February 29.

Around 12.20pm, a man and woman were riding on a black 2004 Honda VTR1000F motorcycle east on Murilla Street towards Colamba Street.

At the intersection of Wallen Street, the motorcycle collided with a vehicle while overtaking and both the rider and pillion were thrown from the motorcycle.

The man and woman were both seriously injured and flown to hospital.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police.

It will be alleged the Honda VTR1000F was stolen from an address on Pine Street around 11.30am that morning.

A Darling Downs Health spokeswoman has confirmed that a male matching the description is currently in a stable condition at the Toowoomba Hospital.

She was unable to find a woman matching the description. 

 

