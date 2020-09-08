Menu
BUSTED: Chinchilla police have been kept busy by reckless drivers who are putting their lives and the lives of others at risk. Pic: Richard Walker
News

Police busts: Drink drivers, speedsters, and unlicensed drivers

Peta McEachern
8th Sep 2020 2:25 PM
CHINCHILLA police have been kept busy by reckless drivers who are putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said a P plate driver was booked going 40km/h over the speed limit on the Warrego Highway today, Tuesday 8.

“At approximately 9am… a male P Plate driver was intercepted on the Warrego Hwy Brigalow, travelling at 140 km/h in a 100 km/h speed zone,” he said.

“(He) was issued with a traffic infringement notice for $666.00 and accrued 6 demerit points.

“As a P-plate driver, the male will be subject to a licence suspension.”

A man in his 50s was allegedly caught drink driving on Sunday, September 6, after officers performed a roadside breath test.

“The male driver returned a positive roadside breath test, (and) was transported to Chinchilla Police Station where he has provided a specimen of breath for analysis,” the spokesman said.

“The male was charged with mid-range drink driving… (and) was issued with a notice to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date.

On Friday, September 4, the spokesman said a 52-year-old man was driving around on disqualified licence, and now has a date with the courthouse.

“(He) was intercepted on Gormely’s Rd Chinchilla, he was identified as being the holder of a disqualified licence… and was issued with a notice to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date,” he said.

The spokesman reminded road users that a licence is a privilege and not a right.

