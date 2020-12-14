Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three women were arrested by police.
Three women were arrested by police.
Crime

Police bust alleged prostitution trio at Coast motel

Eden Boyd
14th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have arrested three women who were allegedly involved in running an illegal brothel from a motel on the Sunshine Coast.

Detectives closed the investigation into unlawful prostitution on Saturday after the three women were taken into custody in Mooloolaba.

Officers allege the women, aged 52, 46 and 33, were part of the illegal operation in the vicinity of Brisbane Rd.

Man critical after car crashes into dam

Gnarly dude! Karl Stefanovic hits the surf

During the arrest police seized about $10,000 in cash.

The 46-year-old and 33-year-old women were charged with one count each of knowingly participate in the provision of unlawful prostitution and possession of tainted property.

The 52-year-old woman was charged with carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution, having an interest in premises used for prostitution and two counts each of knowingly participate in the provision of prostitution and tainted property.

All three are due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 13.

More Stories

mooloolaba prostitution scd crime sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Queensland is on track for a $15 billion economic revival, with some parts of the state experiencing a five-fold increase in travel inquiries.

        • 14th Dec 2020 5:09 AM
        Most shocking Chinchilla drug raids in 2020

        Premium Content Most shocking Chinchilla drug raids in 2020

        News HERE’s a list of the most shocking drug raids that occurred during 2020 - from DMT...

        • 14th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        How you can help our farmers this festive season

        Premium Content How you can help our farmers this festive season

        News AFTER a challenging year for the farming sector, here’s how you can support local...

        Dalby student commended for excellence during traineeship

        Premium Content Dalby student commended for excellence during traineeship

        News OUR Lady of the Southern Cross College student, Amy Walker, has been commended for...