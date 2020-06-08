‘Police baited me:’ speedsters caught 50km/h+ over limit

SLOW DOWN: Sunshine Coast Police have issued several infringement notices to speedsters in the past fortnight.

SUNSHINE Coast motorists appear to have a need for speed, with several infringement notices being issued for being 50km/h or more over the limit.

Nambour Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Shane Panoho said a review of the past fortnight indicated 758 infringement notices had been issued across the Sunshine Coast District, with 328 of those for speeding.

One of the many Sunshine Coast speedsters faced Caloundra Magistrates Court last week after he was clocked at more than 50km/h over the limit.



Sergeant Phillip Stephens told the court Joshua James Price, 30, was intercepted on the Bruce Highway on August 24 last year, after he was clocked by a police car travelling at 123km/h in an 80km/h zone.

“I know it’s not an excuse to speed but the police officer did bait me in an unmarked police car,” Price said.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin had stern words for Price and his “terrible history”.

“That’s not baiting. Your job as a driver is to notice the speed limit and sit on that speed limit,” she said.

“It’s your licence. It’s your family that suffers the consequences.”

Price was convicted and fined the original traffic infringement notice of $1245 and a conviction was recorded.

Sen-Sgt Panoho said that since May 23, Sunshine Coast Police had initiated Operation Strategic Motorcycle Enforcement Response to reinforce safe motorcycle riding practices: ensuring riders were correctly licensed; motorcycles were mechanically sound and devoid of defects; and riders were wearing appropriate safety equipment and abiding by the road rules.

“Unfortunately police have intercepted too many riders who have displayed a total disregard for road rules, their own safety and shown no respect for the people who care after them,” he said.

Over the weekend, Nambour Road Policing Unit issued 62 infringement notices to motorcycle operators, 22 of which were for speeding including 158km/h, 140km/h and 131km/h in an 80km/h speed zone.

The 23 infringements were issued for failing to keep left of double white lines and overtaking when unsafe to do so.

“Each rider was issued an infringement for exceeding the speed limit by 41km/h or more, fined $1245 and issued a high-speed driver’s licence suspension for six months,” Sen-Sgt Panoho said.

“In a crash, motorcycle riders have less protection than drivers and have a greater chance of being killed or injured. Motorcycle riders and their passengers are over-represented in the Queensland road toll.

“Last week, there were 10 injury traffic crashes across the Sunshine Coast. Three of those involved motorcycle riders.”

Sen-Sgt Panoho said motorcycle riders must recognise their responsibilities: to ride sensibly and safely within the law.

“We as police can only do so much,” he said.

“If you have a member of your family who rides or drives in an inappropriate manner, then you need to step up and engage them to change their driving behaviour before we knock on your door and tell you that you can no longer have that conversation … or any other.”