Police bag border jumpers on run in Darling Downs

POLICE have fined two people after they crossed into Queensland illegally and spent several days travelling through the state.

The pair crossed the New South Wales border at Mungindi and were intercepted at Goondiwindi on Friday.

Police issued both offenders a $4003 fine for failing to comply with COVID-19 border restrictions.

The offenders are 27 and 29-years-old.

There are unconfirmed reports that the pair spent up to two weeks in Queensland before police located them.

Police manage more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs.

They are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV cameras and police conduct daily patrols of the roads nearby.

