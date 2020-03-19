Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police at Coles in New Farm as shelves are re-stocked. Picture: Andrea Macleod
Police at Coles in New Farm as shelves are re-stocked. Picture: Andrea Macleod
News

Cops police Coles as shelves restocked

by Andrea Macleod
19th Mar 2020 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were on site at Coles New Farm this morning, with officers patrolling the store as shoppers converged.

Stocks have been replenished with some out of stock items returning to the shelves that had been barren for days.

Meat and canned vegetables were back in stock, some cleaning products and laundry items had returned.

 

Source - World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, other media

 

 

An elderly shopper is given a helping hand at Coles New Farm. Picture: Andrea Macleod
An elderly shopper is given a helping hand at Coles New Farm. Picture: Andrea Macleod

 

Unusually busy for 9am on a week day the centre was bustling with cars pouring in.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coles coronavirus editors picks panic buying

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High honoured for Chinchilla-raised ex-policeman

        premium_icon High honoured for Chinchilla-raised ex-policeman

        News The mum described the honour as an incredible honour and fitting tribute that was paid to their son.

        ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        premium_icon ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        News Doctors fielding so many aggressive demands for COVID-19 tests

        State’s Chief Health Officer handed unprecedented powers

        premium_icon State’s Chief Health Officer handed unprecedented powers

        Politics State’s Chief Health Officer to issue and set fines, cancel election

        Roma’s biggest event cancelled due to COVID-19

        premium_icon Roma’s biggest event cancelled due to COVID-19

        News ROMA’S biggest weekend of the year has been cancelled, as the COVID-19 crisis...