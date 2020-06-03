Police appeal for information to find prison escapee

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who escaped from a Glen Innes correctional facility last month.

POLICE are re-appealing for public assistance to locate a man who escaped from a minimum-security correctional facility at Glen Innes last month who may be around the Grafton, Tenterfield, Glen Innes and Guyra areas.

Officers from New England Police District commenced an investigation after 44-year-old Selim Sensoy was reported missing from the facility on Gwydir Highway about 12pm on Saturday May 23.

Police believe the man may have stolen a John Deere 6520 tractor on the night of Sunday May 24 from a property on the Gwydir Highway.

As the large-scale search to locate Sensoy continues, police have released a new image of Sensoy and an image of a tractor similar to what was stolen in May. The registration of the stolen tractor is 3400T.

The man is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, between 175cm -185cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing prison greens.

Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sensoy, or the stolen tractor, to come forward, including anyone in the surrounding areas of Grafton, Tenterfield, Glen Innes and Guyra.

Sensoy, from Prospect, also has connections on the Mid North Coast and south east Queensland.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach him, but to instead call triple-0 immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.