Police allegedly kicked during arrest outside Dalby pub

ALLEGED POLICE ASSAULT: Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a disturbance in Dalby on January 23. Picture: File

A police officer has allegedly been kicked during an arrest of two men outside a Dalby pub on Cunningham St.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said about 1am on January 23, a 29-year-old Dalby man allegedly started swearing at police, before committing a public nuisance act.

She said during the arrest of the 29-year-old, a 40-year-old Dalby man allegedly failed to comply with a police direction, and was also arrested.

It will be alleged the 40-year-old man kicked an officer during the arrest.

Both men were charged and were due to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court later that day.