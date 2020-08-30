Menu
How COVID-19 has trapped another vulnerable group
Police allege man bashed pregnant partner while driving

Jodie Callcott
30th Aug 2020 10:16 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM
A PREGNANT woman was allegedly so desperate to escape her partner's violence she planned to jump from a moving car, according to police.

The 21-year-old woman and her partner were travelling to Byron Bay about 12.30pm on August 28 to buy some lunch when police claim a simple 'sigh' sparked a violent attack.

Police allege the woman 'sighed' about the way her 21-year-old partner was driving before he started abusing her.

The woman told police she was so frightened of another attack she planned to escape from the car.

It is alleged the man pulled the car over after the victim grabbed her phone charger.

He then allegedly slapped the woman across the face and then punched her in the head as she tried to get out of the car.

A Tweed Byron Police District spokeswoman said the woman took off her seatbelt and opened the passenger door, however police allege the accused grabbed her with "force".

"The victim has been able to bite his left shoulder to get him to release his grip," the spokeswoman said.

"The accused then moved his body over the centre console and used his leg to kick the victim out of the vehicle onto her back into the kerb.

"The victim cannot be sure that vehicle had come to a complete stop when she fell from the vehicle."

The man was later arrested and charged with two counts of common assault.

He will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on September 21.

