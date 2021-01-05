Polair tasked in search for ‘high risk’ missing woman

Police will take to the skies in an air search for missing Caboolture woman Amy Schulkins who was last seen on December 30.

A police helicopter will be called in to aid in the search for "high risk" missing woman Amy Schulkins last seen in Caboolture on December 30.

Caboolture Police and members of public have been unable to locate Ms Schulkins after six days of searching the area and surrounding suburbs.

Caboolture Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Richard Curran said there had been a sighting of Ms Schulkins' 4WD reported at Woodford.

He said a Polair helicopter was expected to come aid the search party on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate 36-year-old Amy Schulkins who was last seen at a John St, Caboolture address on December 30.

"We believe she is well into her four wheel driving and we believe she may be out there," Sgt Curran said.

"However. it's very similar to Beerwah State Forest, difficult terrain, really hilly.

"The Polair can do thermal imaging and do observations as well.

"She is a high-risk person, so we are trying every effort we can."

Sgt Curran said Ms Schulkins suffers from a medical condition but understood she has medication for "day to day".

A social media group titled The Search Team for Amy Schulkins has also been set-up on Facebook and has attracted more than 2000 members since her disappearance.

Sgt Curran said the public had been very helpful in the search efforts so far.

Ms Schulkins was last seen at a John St, Caboolture address about 11pm on Wednesday, December 30.

She is described as caucasian, about 160cm tall and of a "larger" build with spiky brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing sleep wear which included boxers and a white singlet.

Police say she is likely to be travelling in a white 2001 Nissan Patrol with a Queensland registration plate of 257VTN.

Anyone with any information has been urged to contact police.