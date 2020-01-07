Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

PolAir called in for dramatic Brisbane CBD police chase

by ELISE WILLIAMS
7th Jan 2020 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ONE person remains on the run following a dramatic and extensive police chase through Brisbane yesterday.

According to police, four offenders were travelling in a stolen car through Cannon Hill, in the city's east, when police spotted the vehicle and made attempts to pull it over around 1.30pm.

The driver of the stolen vehicle ignored police orders before speeding off in the direction of the city, crashing the car in Woolloongabba.

Police were able to arrest three of the four culprits as they attempted to flee from the scene. 

The fourth person ran to a nearby business, believed to be a mechanic, where they stole a second vehicle and drove off.

Multiple police cars pursued the stolen car in a dramatic chase across the Story Bridge, with PolAir tracking the car's whereabouts from the sky. 

The police pursuit was called off due to worries around public safety, as the car drove erratically in the direction of the Brisbane's busy CBD. 

The second stolen vehicle was located a short time afterwards in Hawthorne, however the offender is still on the run.

More Stories

Show More
car chase polair police chase stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        News On Thursday night, Amanda and her daughter Chloe will be flying to Moscow for the treatment, which has a 70 per cent chance of curing her MS completely.

        Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

        premium_icon Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

        News Egan is survived by his wife and four daughters – one of whom is standing as CEO of...

        Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        premium_icon Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        Celebrity Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie has shared an emotional video

        Rider seriously injured in Chinchilla Wondai Rd crash

        premium_icon Rider seriously injured in Chinchilla Wondai Rd crash

        News A male motorbike rider has been transported by helicopter to hospital after...