Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has backed her Health Minister for issuing warnings about the AstraZeneca jab, despite the state advice being swiftly contradicted by federal authorities.

Speaking in Port Douglas in far north Queensland this morning, Ms Palaszczuk said Yvette D'Ath had done an "early morning press conference" yesterday and was acting transparently when she told people there were "initial concerns" about four anaphylactic reactions to the vaccine in the previous 48 hours.

Ms D'Ath and Queensland Health Director-General John Wakefield said people with histories of severe allergic reactions or anaphylaxis should delay getting the AstraZeneca jab.

However, this was later contradicted by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, and the Queensland advice was changed.

"I commend Yvette D'Ath for doing that," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This is being Commonwealth-led…there's no reason for alarm, I fully support that, and people with those severe allergies should just talk to their GPs and make sure their GP knows.

"The TGA came out and made definitive advice yesterday, they're the proper people to do that.

"Early in the morning there were some initial concerns…I back what she said (and) we fully support the vaccine rollout."

Queensland has recorded zero new community cases of COVID-19 overnight to Thursday morning, however eight new cases were recorded in hotel quarantine.

Ms Palaszczuk said six of the positive cases were from Papua New Guinea, meaning there were 48 active cases in the state's hospitals.

"That's something that we need to be very much aware of, I've been a strong advocate of regional quarantine and we're still yet to hear about that," she said.

Queenslanders underwent 7500 tests in the past 24 hours while the state's vaccinations reached 28,533.

Originally published as PNG-linked cases on the rise: Qld COVID caseload jumps to 48