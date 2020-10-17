PM’s plunging neckline sparks outcry

A plunging black neckline worn by Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in her latest photo shoot has sparked an outpouring of support on social media.

The 34-year-old leader was pictured in a black blazer with a necklace and apparently nothing underneath in a shoot for Trendi Magazine in a picture that has been widely shared online.

The magazine said the young PM has a "leading position as an example, role model, change changer and influencer" and included a quote from her.

"Clearly, these years are leaving their mark. This is not an ordinary job or a normal life but heavy in many ways," Ms Marin said in the article.

"It may be that pressure and exhaustion build up and come later. In situations, it has been necessary to put emotions aside, but they do accumulate."

However the striking image proved divisive with some commenters saying it "eroded" her credibility, while another asked if she were being "Prime Minister or modelling?"

Others took to social media to proclaim "I'm with Sanna", sharing pictures of themselves in similarly low-cut blazers.

Some social media users pointed out that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has previously posted topless without suffering the same outcry. Former Aussie leader Tony Abbott was also often snapped in his budgie smugglers at the beach.

Regardless of our work and our roles in society and politics, all too often we are judged by our appearance.

Sexist and misogynistic attacks continue unchecked.



When will this shaming stop? #imwithsanna@MarinSanna pic.twitter.com/yGhAWs4eZg — Rosianne Cutajar (@RosianneCutajar) October 15, 2020

Kvinnor döms fortfarande efter vårt utseende, oavsett om du som Sanna Marin är Finlands statsminister eller som jag svensk riksdagsledamot.

Kvinnokampen tar aldrig slut #imwithsanna pic.twitter.com/uosJmiy82H — Linda Snecker (@lindasnecker) October 15, 2020

En människa ska få leva fullt ut i sin person, sin kapacitet, sin själ, sin kropp.



Allt på en gång! Märk väl!#imwithsanna pic.twitter.com/UOsZ0B0A8Z — Sara Olsson (@ordlust) October 16, 2020

Please meet our Prime Minister Marin (on the left) and member of the European Parliament, representing the Finns Party, Teuvo Hakkarainen (on the right) in the recent PR photos. One of the photos has been claimed to be inappropriate and tasteless. Guess which one? Oh man. pic.twitter.com/Q65fiqrX3P — Jussi P. Laine (@JussiPLaine) October 9, 2020

The centre-left leader is Finland's youngest PM and the world's youngest female leader. Like New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, she has harnessed social media to build her popularity, though Ms Marin has featured pictures of her baby bump and wedding in August 2020.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin at her wedding in Helsinki in August. Picture: Minttu Saarni/Finnish Prime Ministers Office via Getty Images

Anu Koivunen, a media scholar and Professor of Gender Studies at Tampere University, told yle magazine that Ms Marin is very "media savvy" so would have known what to expect.

"These politicians know very well what kind of discussions they are starting. They are very media savvy and this social media storm [over Marin's outfit] did not come as a surprise," she said.

"Marin's actions are done with full cognisance. The photo caption in the Trendi article reads that Marin is aware that a woman's appearance is always a matter of debate and that is why she, as prime minister, always strives to dress the same."

