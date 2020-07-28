Menu
Scott Morrison tours Walker Seafoods in Mooloolaba
Politics

PM’s flying fish visit as virus cuts Queensland trip short

Scott Sawyer
28th Jul 2020 11:45 AM | Updated: 1:17 PM
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has praised the efforts of one of the region's most prominent fisheries, as he cuts short a whistlestop Queensland trip to return to Canberra as the Victorian pandemic crisis escalates.

Mr Morrison said the situation in Victoria remained concerning, particularly in relation to the aged care sector, and he said he was working closely with the Victorian Government to try and combat the rising virus numbers.

How JobKeeper and JobSeeker changes will affect you

O'Brien responds to fears over stimulus support

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has visited Mooloolaba for a tour of Walker Seafoods. Photo: Scott Sawyer
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has visited Mooloolaba for a tour of Walker Seafoods. Photo: Scott Sawyer

Mr Morrison said he'd planned to spend the next few days in Queensland, but the situation demanded he return.

"COVID is a difficult beast to manage," Mr Morrison said.

He was given a tour of Walker Seafoods Australia by owners Heidi and Pavo Walker, who had 13 staff on JobKeeper at present.

"This is a business that has not let its head drop," Mr Morrison said.

When asked about his view on the criticism of the Palaszczuk Government and its handling of border control, given the calls for it to be reopened as Victorian cases spiralled, Mr Morrison said the borders were being managed as part of the national cabinet, and leaders "haven't been running a commentary on each other".

Mr Morrison takes a tour of Walker Seafoods. Photo: Scott Sawyer
Mr Morrison takes a tour of Walker Seafoods. Photo: Scott Sawyer

He said the approach his government had taken was that "we're one country" but as outbreaks occurred, like in Victoria, those areas would need to be isolated from the rest of the country.

Mr Morrison said dealing with outbreaks would continue until a vaccine was produced.

He was due to return to Canberra later today, having met with Fisher MP Andrew Wallace and Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien.

Mr Wallace warned the region was not immune to an outbreak, and added there was currently 20,400 businesses on the Coast using JobKeeper.

