Scott Morrison has battled through a coughing fit on live television as he tried to sell the Federal Budget.

During an interview on Sky News on Wednesday, the Prime Minister coughed into his elbow and took sips of water between talking points.

"This important plan for our recovery and for rebuilding the economy," he said, wheezing.

"There are swings and roundabouts on the assumptions and we'll see how they live out in time," before coughing again.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is pictured as he suffers a coughing fit on Sky News as he discusses the 2020 Budget. Picture: Sky News

Sky News chief news anchor Kieran Gilbert came to Mr Morrison's rescue offering him some water.

"Let me get a bottle of water for you because you've had a busy 24 hours and I know what it's like," Gilbert said.

"Busy talking," Mr Morrison replied.

"Exactly, when you get a frog in your throat," Gilbert said.

Mr Morrison later struggled to stifle the cough, apologising, before erupting into another fit.

At the end of the interview, Gilbert thanked Mr Morrison for "battling through the frog".

"Thanks for that, I'm fine now," the PM said.

The Morrison Government's recent economic statements have been marred by coughing fits with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg forced to get a coronavirus test after his spluttering in July.



Originally published as PM's coughing fit caught on camera