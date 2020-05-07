Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has met with leaders of countries which responded quickly to the coronavirus and are now looking to exit the lockdown.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has met with leaders of countries which responded quickly to the coronavirus and are now looking to exit the lockdown.
Politics

PM meets with political leaders in virus eradication fight

by Paul Osborne
7th May 2020 8:18 PM

Australia has been given a seat at the table of a select group of countries which responded quickly to the COVID-19 outbreak and are now restoring their economies to normal.

Dubbed the "First Movers COVID Group" by Austria, it also includes Denmark, Norway, Greece, the Czech Republic, Israel and Singapore.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met via videoconference with the group's leaders on Thursday night, before Friday's crucial national cabinet meeting with Australia's premiers and chief ministers.

Of the group, Greece has recorded the least cases, followed by Australia.

Austria was one of the standout nations in dealing with the virus, being one of the first countries to go into lockdown and then reverse the restrictions.

Mr Morrison has frequently hailed the work of Singapore and borrowed its idea of a mobile phone app to more effectively allow health "detectives" to trace the contacts of people who have the virus.

The prime minister has been lobbying global leaders to support a motion to go to the World Health Assembly in mid-May calling for an investigation into COVID-19, to enable a better response to future pandemics.

Originally published as PM Morrison joins club of virus champions

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Racing Queensland mourns Hall of Fame jockey Darby McCarthy

        premium_icon Racing Queensland mourns Hall of Fame jockey Darby McCarthy

        News HALL of Fame jockey Darby McCarthy who grew up just outside Cunnamulla has passed away overnight, at the age of 76.

        60 volunteer pilots delivering supplies to rural towns

        premium_icon 60 volunteer pilots delivering supplies to rural towns

        News AFTER flying his own plane to deliver a “godsend” of medical supplies to Roma...

        NAMED: People facing Roma District Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: People facing Roma District Court today

        News These are the people facing Roma District Court today.

        Names and charges of those facing Roma District Court

        premium_icon Names and charges of those facing Roma District Court

        News FIND out who has appeared in Roma District Court so far this week, the charges they...